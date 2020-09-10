Illinois reports 1,953 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 28 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 28 additional confirmed deaths.

• Adams County: 1 male 90s
• Christian County: 1 female 50s
• Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
• Edgar County: 1 male 80s
• Ford County: 1 male 80s
• Henry County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Lake County: 1 male 70s
• Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• McLean County; 1 male 70s
• Montgomery County: 1 female 70s
• Randolph County: 1 female 50s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 40s
• Shelby County: 1 male 90s
• Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
• Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3 – September 9 is 3.8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,982 specimens for a total of 4,575,721. As of last night, 1,609 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

