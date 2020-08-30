Illinois reports 1,992 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 11 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois health officials have reported 1,992 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 11 additional deaths in the state.

There are now a total of 233,355 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began and 8,019 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, 43,693 tests were reported for a total of 4,016,782.

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, the preliminary positivity rate is 4.2%.

As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 328 were in the ICU. 155 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

On Saturday, 1,880 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths were announced.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story