Illinois reports 1,992 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 11 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois health officials have reported 1,992 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 11 additional deaths in the state.

There are now a total of 233,355 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began and 8,019 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, 43,693 tests were reported for a total of 4,016,782.

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, the preliminary positivity rate is 4.2%.

As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 328 were in the ICU. 155 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

On Saturday, 1,880 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths were announced.

