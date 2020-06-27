Illinois reports 26 deaths, 786 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 786 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
Officials say 30,237 tests were performed, bringing the total to over 1.5 million tests distributed since the pandemic began. Illinois now has a total of 141,077 cases of the virus. A total of 6,873 Illinoisans have lost their lives.
The statewide recovery rate stands at 94%.
For more details on Illinois’ COVID-19 statistics, click here.
