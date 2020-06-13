Illinois reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, positivity rate down to 3%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed an additional 673 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. A total of 29 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The statewide positivity rate reached a low of 3% (June 6th – June 12th).

Currently, IPDPH is reporting 131,871 cases including 6,289 deaths since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 specimens for a total of 1,168,945.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Boone County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s

– Jackson County: 1 male 60s

– Kane County: 2 males 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s

