Illinois reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, positivity rate down to 3%

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed an additional 673 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. A total of 29 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
The statewide positivity rate reached a low of 3% (June 6th – June 12th).
Currently, IPDPH is reporting 131,871 cases including 6,289 deaths since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,844 specimens for a total of 1,168,945.
The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:
– Boone County: 1 male 90s
– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
– DuPage County: 1 female 90s
– Jackson County: 1 male 60s
– Kane County: 2 males 80s
– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
– Lake County: 1 male 80s
– Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s
– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
– Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s
