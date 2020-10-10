Illinois reports 2,905 new cases of COVID-19, 31 new deaths on Saturday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3 – Oc. 9 is 4%.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Fayette County: 2 males 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Union County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635.

As of Friday night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

