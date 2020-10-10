Illinois reports 2,905 new cases of COVID-19, 31 new deaths on Saturday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3 – Oc. 9 is 4%. 

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Christian County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 2 males 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
  • Marion County: 1 female 80s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 80s
  • Richland County: 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
  • Union County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635. 

As of Friday night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.   

