Illinois reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and an additional 19 deaths. This matched Sunday’s death count, which was the lowest since April 2nd.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 3%. (June 8–June 14)

The latest deaths only occurred in Cook County.

-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 5 females 90s

Illinois has recorded the lowest number of #covid19 cases since March 30. While other states are reaching record highs, we are making progress because you're #AllInIllinois. Let's keep it up. https://t.co/opGJcJn4MJ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 15, 2020

