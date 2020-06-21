Illinois reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths on Sunday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 136,762 cases, including 6,647 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases dropped to 2%. (June 14th–June 20th)

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Champaign County – 1 male 30s

– Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

