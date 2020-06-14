Illinois reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and an additional 19 deaths. Sunday’s death count was the lowest since April 2nd.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 132,543 cases, including 6,308 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 specimens for a total of 1,190,985.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 3%. (June 7–June 13)

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s.

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s.

– Kane County: 1 male 50s.

– Will County: 1 male 60s.

