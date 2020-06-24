Illinois reports 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 138,540 cases, including 6,770 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 specimens for a total of 1,428,841.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases saw a slight increase to 3%. (June 17th–June 23rd)

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

– Grundy County: 1 female 80s

– Jackson County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 90s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s

– St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

