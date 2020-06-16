Illinois reports 72 new COVID-19 deaths, 623 new cases in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public health announced 623 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths.

Tuesday’s death count comes as an increase after Sunday and Monday had only 38 deaths combined.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,639 cases, including 6,398 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 3%. (June 9–June 15)

26 male inmates at East Moline Correctional Center were confirmed positive with the virus. Officials say the Illinois Department of Correction’s medical task force is utilizing point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 Unknown 80s, 1 male 90s

