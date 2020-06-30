Illinois reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were also 23 additional deaths reported.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 143,185 cases, including 6,923 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,069 specimens for a total of 1,602,965.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 2.6%. (June 23 –June 29).

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

Bureau County: 1 male 60s

Cass County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

