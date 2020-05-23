Illinois reports 75 additional deaths, 2,352 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,352 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 75 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 107,796. A total of 4,790 people have died related to COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

– Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s

– Macon County: 1 male 90s

– Madison County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247 tests distributed throughout the state. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 13%.

