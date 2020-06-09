Illinois reports 95 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, surpasses 6,000 fatalities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 797 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 95 deaths in 24 hours.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,890 cases, including 6,018 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182 tests distributed since the pandemic began. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity stands at 4%. (June 2nd — June 8th)

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

-Cook County: 1female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 unknown 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

– DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 90s

– Ogle County: 1 female 80s

– Peoria County: 2 females 90s

– Randolph County: 1 male 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

– St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

