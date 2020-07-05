Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death total in since March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) –Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 639 new coronavirus cases on Sunday along with 6 additional deaths.

Sunday’s death total of 6 is the lowest in a 24 hour period since March 25th. The total case count was also the lowest since June 22nd.

There are now 147,251 total cases in Illinois and 7,020 deaths. The statewide recovery rate stands at 94%.

Officials say 27, 235 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,761,706.

On Friday, Illinois reported eclipsed 7,000 total COVID-19 related deaths.

