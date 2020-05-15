Illinois restaurant owner sues Pritzker over stay-at-home order

SAVANNA, Ill. (WCIA) — Kevin Promenschenkel owns Poopy’s Pub and Grub in Savanna, Illinois.

His biker bar thrives during the summer months, but because of the stay at home order, his business has been cut. Now, he is suing the governor to try and reopen his business.

“I would love to be open like normal, but I am able to social distance easily here at Poopy’s,” Promenschenkel said. “We have a vast space both inside and out.”

The court filings all challenge the governor’s ability to file consecutive 30 day emergency orders.

But Promenschenkel just wants to see his business up and running again.

“I am a seasonal business. I have four to five months to make all of my money. We are a tourist spot. We are Illinois” biggest biker destination,” Promenschenkel said. “With that being said, if i miss those four to five months, i am not going to make it through winter.”

In his press conference Tuesday, Governor Pritzker said that people need to be careful when thinking about violating the emergency order.

“The vast majorities of those counties and individuals and business owners are not talking to epidemiologists. They are not talking to scientists. In fact they are not relying on science in any way whatsoever to make their decisions,” Pritzker said. “I would suggest to all of them that they are putting their patrons and the people who lives in their counties or cities in danger.”

