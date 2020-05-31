Illinois surpasses 120,000 COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths announced on Sunday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,343 confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 60 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 3 females 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 6 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County – 1 female 60s

– Monroe County – 1 female 60s

– Peoria County – 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County – 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Union County – 1 male 90s

– Whiteside County – 1 male 90s

– Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Williamson County – 1 male 50s

IDPH has reported a total of 120,260 cases cases since the pandemic began. A total of 5,390 COVID-19 patients have lost their life throughout the state.

Within in the past 24 hours, a total of 21,154 tests were distributed, bringing the state to 898,259 total tests performed. The statewide positivity rate is currently at 7%. (May 24th – May 30th).

