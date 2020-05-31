Illinois surpasses 120,000 COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths announced on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,343 confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 60 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:
– Cook County: 3 females 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 6 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100+
– DuPage County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
– Kane County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
– Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
– Madison County – 1 female 60s
– Monroe County – 1 female 60s
– Peoria County – 1 male 80s
– St. Clair County – 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
– Union County – 1 male 90s
– Whiteside County – 1 male 90s
– Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
– Williamson County – 1 male 50s
IDPH has reported a total of 120,260 cases cases since the pandemic began. A total of 5,390 COVID-19 patients have lost their life throughout the state.
Within in the past 24 hours, a total of 21,154 tests were distributed, bringing the state to 898,259 total tests performed. The statewide positivity rate is currently at 7%. (May 24th – May 30th).
