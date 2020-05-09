Illinois surpasses 75k cases of COVID-19, 111 new deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 111 additional deaths.

The IDPH reports that 3,349 people have died from the disease to date. The state has confirmed 76,085 cases of coronavirus so far.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331 tests performed since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths announced today include:

– Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,

7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s

– DeKalb: 1 male 60s

– DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Iroquois: 1 female 90s

– Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

– Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

– LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

– Madison: 1 female 80s

– McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Rock Island: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

– Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Out of State: 1 female 90s

