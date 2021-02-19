John Hopkins doctor: COVID-19 will be ‘mostly gone’ by April

(WTVO) — A Johns Hopkins doctor says he believes COVID-19 will be “mostly gone” by April, saying herd immunity could be reached by then, allowing normal life to resume.

Dr. Marty Makary wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Friday arguing that there are actually many more cases of coronavirus in the United States than the 28 million cases reported, saying most of the nation is already protected from the virus.

An additional 15% of the country has already received one dose of the vaccine, he wrote.

“There is reason to think the country is racing toward an extremely low level of infection,” Makary wrote. “As more people have been infected, most of whom have mild or no symptoms, there are fewer Americans left to be infected. At the current trajectory, I expect Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life.”

In an interview on FOX News, Makary said, “There’s a 76 percent reduction in daily cases over the last six weeks. You, as a scientist, have to ask why. And we cannot explain that by vaccinated immunity. We can’t explain it by a sudden change in behavior. It’s natural immunity, and it’s now over 50 percent of the population.”

Makary added that many scientists are reluctant to publicly acknowledge his conclusions, as public health experts do not want Americans to become complacent in their mitigation efforts.

Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attributed the decline in new COVID-19 cases to a lack of travel and large gatherings.

“[W]e’re not at the place where we believe that the current level of vaccination is what is driving down the current level of disease,” Wallensky said. “We believe that much of the surge of disease happened related to the holidays, related to travel. And so we believe that now we’re coming down from that. So I would articulate really loudly that if you’re relying on our current level of vaccination rather than the other mitigation efforts to get us to remain low, that we shouldn’t rest in that comfort.”