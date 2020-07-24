Leaving nose uncovered defeats face mask’s purpose, study shows

A woman wears improperly her protective face mask under her chin in Rome on April 29, 2020 during the country’s lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The proper way to wear a face mask is to make sure both your nose and mouth are covered, with the mask going all the way down to your chin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New research published in the journal Cell reveals that cells that line the nose are significantly more likely to become infected and shed the coronavirus compared to the throat or lungs.

In simpler terms, this means every time you breath out through your nose, you are likely generating a higher concentration of infectious aerosols compared to exhaling through your mouth.

Additionally, this means that in order to block that infectious cloud of aerosols from escaping to infect other people, it’s just as important to cover your nose with a face mask.

Based on their findings, scientists also discovered that the virus can jump to the lungs from infected nasal secretions that a susceptible person inhales or aspirates versus reaching the lungs through the blood or by reaching lower down into the respiratory tract.

