Lightfoot outlines plan to reopen Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined a 5-stage plan to reopen Chicago’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot outlined those guidelines at a press conference Friday afternoon.

PHASE ONE: STRICT STAY-AT-HOME

Limit the amount of contact with others; goal is tolimit interactions to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home and limit going out to essential activities only

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friendsand family

PHASE TWO: STAY-AT-HOME

Guard against unsafe interactions with others; goal is to continue flattening the curve while safely being outside

Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

Stay at home as much as possible

Wear a face covering while outside your home

Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

PHASE THREE: CAUTIOUSLY REOPEN

Strict physical distancing with some businesses opening; goal is to thoughtfully begin to reopen Chicago safely

Non-essential workers begin to return to work in a phased way

Select businesses, non-profits, city entities open with demonstrated, appropriate protections for workers and customers

When meeting others, physically distance and wear a face covering

Non-business, social gatherings limited to <10 persons

Phased, limited public amenities begin to open

Stay at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19

Continue to physically distance from vulnerable populations

Get tested if you have symptoms

PHASE FOUR: GRADUALLY RESUME

Continued staggered reopening into a new normal;goal is to further reopen Chicago while ensuring the safety of residents

Additional business and capacity restrictions are lifted with appropriate safeguards

Additional public amenities open

Continue to wear face covering and physically distance

Continue to distance and allow vulnerable residents to shelter

Get tested if you have symptoms or think you have had COVID-19

PHASE FIVE: PROTECT

Continue to protect vulnerable populations; goal is to continue tomaintain safety until COVID-19 is contained

All businesses open

Non-vulnerable individuals can resume working

Most activities resume with health safety in place

Some events can resume

Set up screenings and tests at work or with your family

Sign up for a vaccine on the COVID Coach web portal

Lightfoot said the plan complements that of Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state. Illinois will reopen in five phases, on a regional basis.

At a press conference earlier this week, the mayor said while the city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, we’re still not there yet.

“We want to open up our city, but we have to do it safely and we have to do it at a time where we see that there’s actually a decline in cases,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago is currently in the second phase of that plan, and some regions could move to the third phase by the end of the month.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

