Lightfoot outlines plan to reopen Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined a 5-stage plan to reopen Chicago’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lightfoot outlined those guidelines at a press conference Friday afternoon.
PHASE ONE: STRICT STAY-AT-HOME
Limit the amount of contact with others; goal is tolimit interactions to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19
Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home
Stay at home and limit going out to essential activities only
Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friendsand family
PHASE TWO: STAY-AT-HOME
Guard against unsafe interactions with others; goal is to continue flattening the curve while safely being outside
Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home
Stay at home as much as possible
Wear a face covering while outside your home
Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family
PHASE THREE: CAUTIOUSLY REOPEN
Strict physical distancing with some businesses opening; goal is to thoughtfully begin to reopen Chicago safely
Non-essential workers begin to return to work in a phased way
Select businesses, non-profits, city entities open with demonstrated, appropriate protections for workers and customers
When meeting others, physically distance and wear a face covering
Non-business, social gatherings limited to <10 persons
Phased, limited public amenities begin to open
Stay at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19
Continue to physically distance from vulnerable populations
Get tested if you have symptoms
PHASE FOUR: GRADUALLY RESUME
Continued staggered reopening into a new normal;goal is to further reopen Chicago while ensuring the safety of residents
Additional business and capacity restrictions are lifted with appropriate safeguards
Additional public amenities open
Continue to wear face covering and physically distance
Continue to distance and allow vulnerable residents to shelter
Get tested if you have symptoms or think you have had COVID-19
PHASE FIVE: PROTECT
Continue to protect vulnerable populations; goal is to continue tomaintain safety until COVID-19 is contained
All businesses open
Non-vulnerable individuals can resume working
Most activities resume with health safety in place
Some events can resume
Set up screenings and tests at work or with your family
Sign up for a vaccine on the COVID Coach web portal
Lightfoot said the plan complements that of Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state. Illinois will reopen in five phases, on a regional basis.
At a press conference earlier this week, the mayor said while the city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, we’re still not there yet.
“We want to open up our city, but we have to do it safely and we have to do it at a time where we see that there’s actually a decline in cases,” Lightfoot said.
Chicago is currently in the second phase of that plan, and some regions could move to the third phase by the end of the month.
