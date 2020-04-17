TAMPA (WFLA) – Even lions are enjoying the peace and quiet, a set of new photos from South Africa‘s Kruger National Park shows.
The images show a pride of lions lounging on a road, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of the photographer, park ranger Richard Sowry.
“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” tweeted Kruger Wednesday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”
Kruger has been shut since March 25 as part of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 8 extended the country’s strict lockdown to combat the coronavirus until the end of April.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Lions nap on road amid coronavirus lockdown in South Africa
- Employee of Rockford nursing home tests positive for COVID-19
- Ogle County has 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
- Prison kitchen employee helped Wisconsin inmates escape, police say
- Illinois sees highest single-day number of COVID-19 infections as 1,842 cases announced
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!