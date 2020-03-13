List: Local, national events crippled by coronavirus concerns

(WTVO) — Concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus has many churches, businesses and events cancelling or postponing events. Here is a running list of people who have contacted our newsroom. This list will be updated.
Beloit
The city suspends any event with 50 or more people in attendance.
Beloit College
Online classes only, beginning March 23rd
Belvidere School District
Sporting events, fundraisers, field trips, concerts, performances – canceled, beginning March 13
CherryVale Mall Easter Photos
Cancelled
Classic Cinemas
Capping admissions to 60% capacity
Keenage Center, Belvidere
No group activities
Harvard School District
Closing all five schools. Teachers to provide curriculum via e-Learning.
Hub City Senior Center, Rochelle
No social activities
IHSA
Attendance restricted at basketball tournaments
Illinois
Gov. Pritzker has declared a State of Emergency. Public gatherings of over 1,000 forbidden.
Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Tournament
Cancelled
Lifescape
No congregate meals
Northern Illinois University
Online classes only through April 12
Rock Valley College
Spring break extended to March 23rd
NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship played without spectators
Rockford Art Museum
Fundraiser postponed to July 17th
Rockford Park District
Mercyhealth Sportscore, Sportscore Two and Skybox, UW Health Sports Factory, Carlson Ice Arena, Riverview Ice House, Sapora Playworld – closed until further notice
Rockford St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Cancelled
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
All concerts through March 30th cancelled
Rockford University
Spring break extended to March 23rd
Salvation Army, Freeport
No community meals
Senior Resource Center, Freeport
No congregate meals
Van Matre Rehabilitation
Unmasking Brain Injury event postponed indefinitely
Winnebago County
All public events with 25 people or more suspended
Wisconsin
Gov. Evers has declared a State of Emergency
National and Televised Events
- ACC Tournament
- Canceled
- 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW)
- Canceled
- NBA Regular Season
- Suspended until further notice
- SEC Season/Championship
- Canceled
- Big Ten Season/Championship
- Canceled
- NHL Regular Season
- Suspended until further notice
- MLB
- Suspended spring training, delaying opening week at least two weeks
- NCAA March Madness
- Men’s and Women’s Division I basketball tournaments suspended with all other winter season championship events
- PGA Tour
- THE PLAYERS tournament canceled
- All PGA Tour events suspended until the Masters
- Soccer
- MLS suspending play for 30 days
- UEFA Champions League and Europa League cancel all matches next week, will meet March 17 to decide how to move forward
- XFL
- Suspended until further notice
- NASCAR
- Postpones Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speeway races
