List: Local, national events crippled by coronavirus concerns

(WTVO) — Concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus has many churches, businesses and events cancelling or postponing events. Here is a running list of people who have contacted our newsroom. This list will be updated.

Beloit

The city suspends any event with 50 or more people in attendance.

Beloit College

Online classes only, beginning March 23rd

Belvidere School District

Sporting events, fundraisers, field trips, concerts, performances – canceled, beginning March 13

CherryVale Mall Easter Photos

Cancelled

Classic Cinemas

Capping admissions to 60% capacity

Keenage Center, Belvidere

No group activities

Harvard School District

Closing all five schools. Teachers to provide curriculum via e-Learning.

Hub City Senior Center, Rochelle

No social activities

IHSA

Attendance restricted at basketball tournaments

Illinois

Gov. Pritzker has declared a State of Emergency. Public gatherings of over 1,000 forbidden.

Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Tournament

Cancelled

Lifescape

No congregate meals

Northern Illinois University

Online classes only through April 12

Rock Valley College

Spring break extended to March 23rd

NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship played without spectators

Rockford Art Museum

Fundraiser postponed to July 17th

Rockford Park District

Mercyhealth Sportscore, Sportscore Two and Skybox, UW Health Sports Factory, Carlson Ice Arena, Riverview Ice House, Sapora Playworld – closed until further notice

Rockford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Cancelled

Rockford Symphony Orchestra

All concerts through March 30th cancelled

Rockford University

Spring break extended to March 23rd

Salvation Army, Freeport

No community meals

Senior Resource Center, Freeport

No congregate meals

Van Matre Rehabilitation

Unmasking Brain Injury event postponed indefinitely

Winnebago County

All public events with 25 people or more suspended

Wisconsin

Gov. Evers has declared a State of Emergency

ACC Tournament

Canceled

2020 South by Southwest (SXSW)

Canceled

NBA Regular Season

Suspended until further notice

SEC Season/Championship

Canceled

Big Ten Season/Championship

Canceled

NHL Regular Season

Suspended until further notice

MLB

Suspended spring training, delaying opening week at least two weeks

NCAA March Madness

Men’s and Women’s Division I basketball tournaments suspended with all other winter season championship events

PGA Tour

THE PLAYERS tournament canceled

All PGA Tour events suspended until the Masters

Soccer

MLS suspending play for 30 days

UEFA Champions League and Europa League cancel all matches next week, will meet March 17 to decide how to move forward

XFL

Suspended until further notice

NASCAR

Postpones Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speeway races

