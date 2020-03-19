Illinois coronavirus cases jump to 422, 4 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker and officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3 more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths reported include a Will County man in his 50’s, a Cook County woman in her 80’s, and 71-year-old woman from Florida died at a hospital in Springfield.

Illinois also has 134 new cases as of Thursday, in 22 counties, bringing the total to 422 confirmed, with 3,151 people having been tested.

“I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death.”

Five additional counties have reported cases, including Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington, and Williamson.

The number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly, partly because of the increase in testing by commercial and hospital laboratories.

The Governor also announced relief for small business with a two month delay on sales tax payments for bars and restaurants.

Under the directive, eating and drinking establishments that incurred less than $75,000 in sales tax liabilities last year will not be charged penalties or interest on payments due in March, April or May made late.

Gov. Pritzker also announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state’s eligibility for disaster assistance loans for small businesses facing financial hardship in all 102 counties due to COVID-19. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov

Essential services will remain open, including but not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

