Illinios surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 243 total deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/AP) — Governor Pritzker credited early action from state agencies to help prepare for the worst case scenarios. The governor is working to ensure that online services will still be available for Department of Human Services and Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Governor addressed that April is “Childhood Abuse Prevention Month” and stressed that it is more important than ever to pay attention.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Saturday. The latest update also included 33 additional deaths. The total of cases as of Saturday stands at 10,357 and the death toll reached 243.

There are a total of 68 counties reporting cases of COVID-19. Jasper, Lee, Mason, and Pike counties are now to confirm cases.

The age of cases in the state range from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The governor says they are doing everything they can to increase the number of ventilators and ICU beds. He estimates that every ventilator received will save at least one life.

Governor Pritzker advises any essential employee who feels their employer isn’t following social distancing protocol to contact local health departments or elected officials.

Pritzker warned last week that a worst-case scenario would require that the state find an additional 38,000 hospital beds, including 9,000 in intensive-care units, to handle COVID-19 patients.

His Public Health Department reported Friday that there are now 8,904 cases, up 1,209 from a day earlier, and that a single-day record 53 had died, bringing the fatality total to 210.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

