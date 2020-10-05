Dr. Martell calls out local restaurants and bars not complying with new mitigation efforts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Martell provided an update Monday afternoon after Region 1 saw new mitigation efforts enacted on Saturday.

Dr. Martell noted several things that experts have learned since the start of the pandemic and referred to the recent addition from the CDC officially acknowledging airborne transmission.

Dr. Martell compared the restrictions to adding some extra weight, which is easier to gain than to lose. She named several local bars and restaurants who had complaints filed against them, which she says is still a small fraction of the more than 1,500 establishments in the county.

Complaints regarding non-compliance of new mitigation efforts were received at the following establishments:

-Baking Grounds – Machesney Park

-Casey’s Pub – Loves Park

-City Buffet – Rockford

-Filling Station – Rockford

-Fozzys – Rockford

-Franchesco’s – Rockford

-Fear Fest – South Beloit

-Giovanni’s – Rockford

-Golden Corral – Rockford

-Greenfire – Rockford

-Irish Rose – Rockford

-Jessica’s Family Restaurant – Roscoe

-J J’s Deli – Rockford

-LimaMar – Rockford

-Marc’s Fusion Café – Rockford

-Mustang’s Bar & Grill – South Beloit

-My Place Bar & Grill – Rockford

-Neighbors Bar & Grill – Loves Park

-North Main Bar – Rockford

-Nora’s Bar & Grill – South Beloit

-Omakase – Rockford

-Ref’s Bar & Grill – Durand

-Scanlan’s Bar & Grill – Rockford

-Savoy Lounge – Rockford

-Sofia’s – Roscoe

-The Detour – Loves Park

-Toni’s of Winnebago – Winnebago

-Town Hall – Loves Park

-Taco Bettys – Rockford

-Vintage 501 – Rockford

“Businesses that comply with the executive order were put at a disadvantage. They lost revenue, they lost business over the weekend. Many of them had very little time to plan for product and changes. And many of their staffs were impacted as well,” the health director explained.

Click here for the list of businesses who have been issued complaints regarding the mask mandate.

According to guidance, all indoor bar and restaurant service must cease, and establishments can offer outdoor service only, and only until 11 p.m. Reservations will be required for seating.

Social events are limited to 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity.

Party bus operations must cease, and gaming establishments must close at 11 p.m., and are limited to 25% capacity.

Bars

• No indoor service

• All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• No indoor dining or bar service

• All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

• Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

MORE HEADLINES: