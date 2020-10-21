Local doctor reacts after WHO study says top COVID-19 drug is ‘minimally effective’

(WTVO) — What used to be considered one of the most COVID-19 treatments now has some scientists saying the drug fell short.

The drug called Remdisivir is used for people with severe coronavirus symptoms. It was even a part of President Trump’s treatment plan earlier this month.

A new study by the World Health Organization finds the positive effects of the drug could be minimal. But a local doctor says some patients did experience a faster recovery by a few days when treated with Remdisivir.

He says the choice to use the drug ultimately depends on the severity of symptoms.

“The majority of people are surviving. But, those people who have severe symptoms and signifigant hypoxia and come into the hospital, those are the ones that need support. So, yes you may survive severe symptoms without remdisivir, but if it helps shorten the disease length, why not?” said Dr. Yaser Zeater, a pulmonary critical care physician at SwedishAmerican.

SwedishAmerican will continue administering the drug until the WHO study is peer-reviewed or if the FDA advises against it.

