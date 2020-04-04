Lowe’s to give employees $2 raise, changes hours and limiting number of customers in stores

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Lowe’s is among the latest retail company to reduce their store hours, implement additional social distancing practices, as well as providing more compensation for their employees.

On Thursday, Lowe’s announced they will be temporarily closing all stores at 7 p.m. daily to provide additional time for employees to restock the store and to thoroughly clean and sanitize their stores.

In addition, they have also implemented additional social distancing guidelines, such as having dedicated social distancing ambassadors responsible for monitoring customer flow in garden centers and front-end areas and to enforce customer limits.

Lowe’s adds that each store manager has the ability to monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines with a new app.

Plexiglass shields have also been installed to protect cashiers and customer service associates working at the return desk.

Employees are seeing benefits as well. Lowe’s is temporarily increasing wages by $2 an hour for every full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly store, contact center and supply chain associates for hours they work throughout the month of April in the U.S. and Canada.

Employees will also have the option to wear masks and gloves at their discretion.

Lowe’s also says they have stopped selling N95 respirators and has donated all of its medical-grade respirators to medical facilities.

Lowe’s says it is hiring for over 30,000 positions across the United States for full-time, part-time, seasonal and overnight roles, which are available for displaced workers who are seeking short-term opportunities.

For more on Lowe’s additional changes, you can visit their website.

