Man with Down syndrome dies of COVID-19 one week after his mother

LODI, N.J. (CNN) — A community in New Jersey is grieving the loss of a mother and son who died a week apart from coronavirus.

One friend says she’s finding peace that at least they are able to be together again.

The coronavirus death toll is now over 7000 in New York and tops 1700 in New Jersey.

Behind every one of those numbers is a face a name and loved ones in mourning

Dana Regan, director of the 21-and-over program at the Felician School For Exceptional Children: “Carolyn was completely wrapped up in Thomas and Thomas in her as well. They were just very very close. He was her world and like I said she the same for him.”

A devoted mother and caretaker for her beloved son who had down syndrome, Carolyn Martins Reitz died in late March.

Her son Thomas died a little over a week later, on his 30th birthday.

“We got the staff together on a Zoom session and sang Happy Birthday all together. We recorded it and then I was able to talk to Thomas a little bit and give him some stories and what was going on, and play that video for him so he can hear us all wishing him a happy birthday.”

Thomas passed away just hours later.

His friends hope, even though he was not conscious, he could hear them when the nurses put the video up to his hospital bed.

The Felician School is devoted to special needs adults. Regan has known Thomas for over a decade.

“He was an avid dancer, loved to dance, loved music, loved singing. He was everybody’s friend. Thomas was a very upbeat, happy go lucky kind of guy, always smiling, always super friendly,” she said.

Thomas leaves behind his step dad and sister who are now dealing with a double loss.

Regan finds peace in believing that mother and son are together once again.

“I think she knew that he would be happiest with her. I don’t know how he could’ve woken up and feel that devastating loss and then try to go on and do things he always did without her by his side.”

Loved ones of Carolyn Martins-Reitz and Thomas Martins have set up a Gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses and medical bills.

