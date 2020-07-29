Marquette Elementary releases back-to-school guidelines

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Marquette Elementary School in Machesney Park released their full back-to-school guidelines.

Below is the full guidelines sent to parents. School officials say the guidelines could change. Parents are encouraged to reach out to the district for any questions.

In-School Learning:

1. Students will be required to wear masks.

2. Students will be required to practice social distancing as much as possible.

3. Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be provided to ensure a safe environment.

4. When students arrive, they will most likely go to their classroom through a specific assigned door.

5. Each student will have their temperature taken each day.

6. Breakfast and lunch are likely to be served in the students’ classroom.

7. Classrooms will have just the basics – desks, chairs, Chromecart, teacher’s desk, and a table.

8. Students’ desks will be as close to 6 feet apart as much as possible.

9. Students will not share items and will keep all of their supplies at their desks.

10. We are still working on storage for backpacks and coats, but they may have to keep them at their desks.

11. Students will not be able to use the water fountains, but can bring a water bottle from home (not glass).

12. Specials such as Art, Music, and Learning Center will be in the students’ classroom.

13. Students will have a ChromeNotebook and will use the Google Classroom platform. Primary students may use the See-Saw platform.

14. We are working to add some directed recess time for students to go outside.

15. Most information from the school will be shared electronically such as MQ Newsletters as well as Important Weekly Information from the school and classrooms.

16. If we need to move to remote learning, students will have the same assigned teacher.

17. It is likely that in the event of an inclement weather or emergency day, remote learning will be required for that day (5 hours of engagement)

18. The student can move to Remote Learning at any time.





Remote Learning:

1. Once a decision is made to participate in Remote Learning, the student will stay in Remote Learning for at least the semester.

2. The student can participate in Remote Learning for the entire school year.

3. The student will be placed in a cohort of other students (perhaps from other schools)

4. Students will have a ChromeNotebook and will use the Google Classroom platform. Primary students may use the See Saw platform.

5. There will be an assigned teacher for the cohort.

6. Students will be required to engage with Remote Learning for 5 hours each day.

7. The 5 hour schedule is flexible.

8. If the student returns to In-School Learning at the semester, the student is not guaranteed a seat at their home school.



