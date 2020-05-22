Matthew McConaughey, wife donate PPE masks to hospitals in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife delivered 110,000 face masks to hospitals in Texas.
McConaughey posted on Twitter saying “me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”
McConaughey is a spokesperson for Lincoln, the luxury division of Ford, who donated the masks.
