Matthew McConaughey, wife donate PPE masks to hospitals in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife delivered 110,000 face masks to hospitals in Texas.

McConaughey posted on Twitter saying “me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

McConaughey is a spokesperson for Lincoln, the luxury division of Ford, who donated the masks.

