NBC News employee dies from coronavirus

A pedestrian wearing a face mask stops in Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — An employee at NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus.

NBC News said Larry Edgeworth had been a longtime employee with the network, according Chairman Andy Lack.

Edgeworth had worked in the equipment room at the network’s New York headquarters, and previously had worked as an audio technician.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

