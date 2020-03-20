NBC News employee dies from coronavirus

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — An employee at NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus.
NBC News said Larry Edgeworth had been a longtime employee with the network, according Chairman Andy Lack.
Edgeworth had worked in the equipment room at the network’s New York headquarters, and previously had worked as an audio technician.
