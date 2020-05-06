New bill would forgive student loan debt for doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus

NEW YORK (WTVO) — A new bill proposes forgiving all student loan debt for health care workers in the battle against COVID-19.
According to ABC News, the Student Loan Forgiveness Act, introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York), would forgive all federal and private loans for medical professionals and researchers directly working on the front lines to fight the coronavirus.
“We owe more than thanks and cheers at 7 p.m.,” Maloney said during a Tuesday press briefing. “We have an obligation to ensure men and women are relieved of the debt they incurred to train for this critical work.”
Currently, payments on most federal loans are suspended through September 30th.
