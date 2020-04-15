New COVID-19 case reported in Whiteside County, total now at 30

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with the Whiteside County Health Department have identified an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total in the state to 30.

The newest patient is an individual in their 50’s. Health officials are working with healthcare providers to quarantine and monitor risks and contact that person may have had.

A total of 10 patients have recovered and three have died.

