New model suggests US COVID-19 death toll could top 200,000 by October

(CNN) — A new COVID-19 model predicts an upswing in the U.S daily death toll this fall.

A mix of early reopenings and disregard for personal safety measures has the institute for health metrics and evaluation increasing its projections.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “States are not opening gently. They’re opening with lots of crowds, with lack of face masks.”

Those behaviors could lead to more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. by October, according to a key model.

The science is clear: wide use of face coverings can help slow the spread.

Airlines are taking note, with United warning refusal to wear one could land you on a restricted travel list.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi might make them mandatory on the house floor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “Best thing is don’t gather in crowds. But if you are going to consistently, please wear a mask, keep it on and don’t take it off.”

The Trump campaign says masks are not required at this weekend’s indoor rally in Tulsa.

“We’re also looking at another venue, we’re also looking at outside activities,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Among 18 states reporting an uptick in new cases over the past week, with Florida, numbers are up more than 50%.

