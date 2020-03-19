NIU postpones graduation ceremonies

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University announced Thursday that it would be postponing the May graduation ceremonies

From a statement from President Lisa Freeman:

We know the Class of 2020 has been anticipating this heartbreaking news, and it pains us to share that NIU is officially postponing the May graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. We are committed to honoring and celebrating your accomplishments and are making plans to do so in August. This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our students, their families and our community, and to give you time to make appropriate plans to celebrate your achievements.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

