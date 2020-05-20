Nurses post signs for family members telling them their father died

MANCHESTER, N.H. (ABC NEWS) — A family found out over the weekend that their father had passed away, but the nurses at the hospital tried a different approach to notify them.

It was simply luck that Mr. Johnson got moved a room with a window. Then the loneliest virus in the world, just met its match.

Handwritten notes from the ICU broke the news Sunday to the five Johnson siblings. The Johnson’s have been keeping vigil in the park for days

“Every day we would just try to do a little something different,” said Angela Denault. “Yesterday morning, me and my brother went and had breakfast in the park to try and feel close to our dad.”

What no one expected is how much the Johnson’s vigil brightened the spirits of staff inside, who say they are tired and sad.

ICU nurse Lynn Harkins said, “they were kind of famous with our staff. Everyone would come in and say, ‘is the family there?’ And everyone would go to the window and wave.”

“We told him, as we tell all our patients, that they are loved. We are here for them. We hold their hands and tell them everything they tell us to tell them we tell our patients,” said nurse Kaitlyn Kerrigan.

The Johnson’s are turning from grief to gratitude and plan to keep the vigils going.

