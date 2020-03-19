Old Navy closing stores due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WTVO) — Old Navy says it is temporarily closing stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico for two weeks.

The company said it will still pay employees during the closure.

“Families truly are at the heart of everything we do, and we know that each and every one of us will make a difference to be a bright spot in someone’s day. We’ll come through this stronger together,” Old Navy said in a letter to customers.

