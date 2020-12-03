Pfizer says it will only be able to ship 50% of vaccine before end of 2020, due to supply chain issues

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

(WTVO) — COVID-19 vaccine developer Pfizer said Thursday it expects to be able to ship only half of the vaccine doses planned for this year because of supply chain issues.

“Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected,” a company spokeswoman said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “And it’s important to highlight that the outcome of the clinical trial was somewhat later than the initial projection.”

The company said it had hope to roll out 100 million doses of it’s two shot vaccine by the end of the year, but now says it expects to move 50 million.

Pfizer said it still expects to deliver more than a billion doses in 2021.

“We were late,” a source close to the vaccine development told the Wall Street Journal. “Some early batches of the raw materials failed to meet the standards. We fixed it, but ran out of time to meet this year’s projected shipments. We started setting up the supply chain in March, while the vaccine was still being developed. That’s totally unprecedented.”

Pfizer’s vaccine has been granted emergency use provisions in the UK, and is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A second vaccine, created by Moderna, is also undergoing evaluation for emergency use authorization. A third vaccine, by AstraZeneca, is in the final stages of testing.

