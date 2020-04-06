Police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others. They’re also working to find her.
According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”
Police will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” police said on Twitter.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rock County announces 2nd death from coronavirus
- Report: U.S. Postal Service could shut down by June
- Monday & Tuesday Feature Rain Chances, Ahead of Big Cool Down
- British Open won’t be played this year, for 1st time since 1945
- Illinois gets a ‘D’ on updated social distancing scoreboard
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!