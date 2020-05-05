Possible coronavirus vaccine begins testing in human trials

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim — and potentially eroding — confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WTVO) — Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech announced Monday that they had begun human trials of a possible coronavirus vaccine. If successful, the companies say it could be ready for “emergency use” by September.

NPR reports there are 360 volunteers enrolled in the U.S. trial and another 200 in Germany.

The vaccine candidate is known as an mRNA vaccine, and it contains instructions for cells to make the viral proteins that can trigger an immune response in patients infected by the virus.

“Pfizer brings in expertise in infectious disease and vaccine development in vaccine manufacturing,” says Philip Dormitzer, vice president and chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer. “So it’s a real partnership. … Pfizer has the broad set of capabilities of major vaccine companies, a major pharmaceutical company, and BioNTech brings in real expertise in these RNA platforms.”

Multiple versions of the vaccine are being used in the trials.

Pfizer says it is preparing to scale up its manufacturing capability, to ensure it has enough product available in the event that the vaccine proves effective against the virus.

Similar trials are also underway for a DNA based-vaccine from Inovio, and candidates made by Novavax and the University of Pittsburgh are expected to begin trials shortly. Last month, a vaccine candidate from the University of Oxford began trials in the U.K.

