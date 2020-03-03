President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
In the past, President Trump has donated his salary to combat the opioid crisis, among other causes.
