Report: Blood type may determine severity of reaction to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new study shows that a person’s blood type may make them more or less likely to have a severe reaction to COVID-19.

The study comes from the New England Journal of Medicine, where researchers found that patients in Italy and Spain had a 45% increased risk of a severe case of COVID-19 if they had blood Type A.

On the otherhand, those with Type O blood had a 35% lower risk.

Scientists say it’s not clear what the connection is between blood type and coronavirus.

“Now if I’m Type O, does that mean I can go out into a crowd and not wear a mask? Absolutely not, because the thing we have to remember is every single blood type has had COVID disease and every single blood type has had severe COVID disease,” said Chuck Bracket, director of laboratory services at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Established risk factors for COVID-19 include heart issues, diabetes and obesity.

