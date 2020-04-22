Rock County up to 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County health officials reported the county now stands at 86 positive COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Four people have died due to COVID-19 complications.
There have been 246 total people in Wisconsin who lost their lives to the virus.
Health officials say there are a total of 1,324 total tests that came back negative in the county.
You can visit the Rock County Health Department website for additional local COVID-19 information updated daily.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever
- Elderly woman dragged across parking lot by a thief, police in North Carolina say
- Walmart mandating one-way aisles beginning Thursday
- Showers and Thunderstorms Increase Wednesday Evening
- Here is the right (and wrong) way to clean your face mask
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!