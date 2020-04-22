Rock County up to 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County health officials reported the county now stands at 86 positive COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Four people have died due to COVID-19 complications.

There have been 246 total people in Wisconsin who lost their lives to the virus.

Health officials say there are a total of 1,324 total tests that came back negative in the county.

You can visit the Rock County Health Department website for additional local COVID-19 information updated daily.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

