Rock River Valley United Way reminding people of 211 hotline for help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley is reminding the public they have operators ready to take your calls. The hotline is avaliable 24/7.

You will be connected to a real person. The hotline can help with things like rent, utilities, food, adn childcare.

There are also counselors avaliable to talk if you are feeling axnious or scared.

All you have to do is dial ‘211’ to find help.

