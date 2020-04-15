Rockford Christian residence hall to be used to house city workers with COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford and Rockford Christian Schools announced an agreement on Tuesday to use the school’s residence hall to house city workers infected with COVID-19.
“The City of Rockford needed a place where city workers if needed, could safely recover. This collaboration gives them an option other than at home. We are thankful RCS is able to support our community in this way.” states RCS Superintent Paul Brandt.
Learn more about what is happening at Rockford Christian on Facebook at "Rockford Christian School" and at www.rockfordchristian.org.
