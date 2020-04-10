See the United Center floor fill up with non-perishable food for the COVID-19 response

CHICAGO (WGN) – On Saturday, it will be a month since the United Center hosted its last sporting event – a Blackhawks’ victory over the Sharks on March 11th.
Much has happened since then as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Chicago and across the world. For the last few weeks, the United Center has served a greater purpose as a logistics hub for the city’s response to the virus.
The inside of the stadium has been used primarily for storage of food for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. And over the past ten days, the floor has filled up.
On Thursday, the United Center released updated photos of the arena in its current role as a logistics hub. Unlike the last round of pictures released, these show nearly the entire arena floor filled with pallets and food.
Per the United Center, there are 25,828 boxes, 640 pallets, and 774,840 pounds of non-perishable food currently being stored at the arena. Using the arena helps to free up space at the Food Depository’s main warehouse.
Had their seasons not been postponed due to the pandemic, the Blackhawks’ regular season would have been completed and only used if the team made the playoffs. The Bulls had two regular season games remaining at this point – against the Nets on Saturday and the Magic on Monday.