See the United Center floor fill up with non-perishable food for the COVID-19 response

CHICAGO (WGN) – On Saturday, it will be a month since the United Center hosted its last sporting event – a Blackhawks’ victory over the Sharks on March 11th.

Much has happened since then as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Chicago and across the world. For the last few weeks, the United Center has served a greater purpose as a logistics hub for the city’s response to the virus.

The inside of the stadium has been used primarily for storage of food for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. And over the past ten days, the floor has filled up.

Here are some updated pictures of the @UnitedCenter, which were released by the venue, as it serves as a logistics hub for the local COVID-19 response, including storage for @FoodDepository. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/j8xND0OCwU — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 10, 2020

On Thursday, the United Center released updated photos of the arena in its current role as a logistics hub. Unlike the last round of pictures released, these show nearly the entire arena floor filled with pallets and food.

25,828 boxes. 640 pallets. 774,840 lbs.



Non-perishable food continues to be stored here to free up space in the @FoodDepository warehouse. This helps volunteers practice social distancing while making more food boxes to help feed the community. https://t.co/zqaVAuevSF pic.twitter.com/XY8z1QB68n — United Center (@UnitedCenter) April 9, 2020

Per the United Center, there are 25,828 boxes, 640 pallets, and 774,840 pounds of non-perishable food currently being stored at the arena. Using the arena helps to free up space at the Food Depository’s main warehouse.

Had their seasons not been postponed due to the pandemic, the Blackhawks’ regular season would have been completed and only used if the team made the playoffs. The Bulls had two regular season games remaining at this point – against the Nets on Saturday and the Magic on Monday.