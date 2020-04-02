Social security recipients will automatically get stimulus checks

(FOX NEWS) — US residents on Social Security will not have to file a tax return to get their stimulus payments.

The Treasury Department announced that Americans on Social Security or disability will no longer have to file taxes to get their coronavirus stimulus package check.

This announcement reverses a previous statement made by the IRS requiring people, who under normal circumstances would not have to file their taxes, to submit a “simple” tax return to ensure eligibility.

Wednesday’s reversal also allows the payments for Social Security recipients to happen automatically.

The move comes after 41 senators write a letter to the Trump Administration, urging it to reconsider.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

