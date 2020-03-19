State Department issues highest-level travel advisory instructing Americans abroad to come home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. State Department is expected to soon announce a Level 4 Travel Advisory applying to all international travel, Politico reports.

The advisory urges all Americans abroad to either return to the United States or prepare to shelter-in-place as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.

Under the advisory, Americans would be instructed not to travel internationally.

