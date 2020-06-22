State records lowest Coronavirus cases since March

Springfield, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday. This is the lowest number since March 30th, when 461 cases were reported.

There are a total of 137,224 cases across the state. The Winnebago County Health Department will give an update on local numbers at 3:30pm.

The state is also announcing an additional 26 deaths in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lee, Madison and St. Claire Counties. That brings the total deaths to 6,671 since March.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.