Study: Hydroxychloroquine increases risk of death, heart arrhythmia

(CNN) — A new study finds hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted and taken by President Trump, is linked to a higher risk of death in coronavirus patients.

The large observational study was published Friday in the medical journal The Lancet.

It found seriously ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop dangerous heart arrythmias.

The study looked at more than 96,000 COVID-19 patients on six continents.

Nearly 15,000 of them were treated with one of the two anti-malarial drugs, or one of those drugs combined with an antibiotic.

All four of the treatments were linked with a higher risk of dying in the hospital.

And serious abnormal heart rates were more common among patients receiving any of the four treatments.

The FDA recently cautioned against the use of the drug to treat coronavirus patients outside of hospitals.

